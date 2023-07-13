Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh Record High Led By Infosys, TCS, Hindalco: Midday Market Update 

India's benchmark stock indices scaled fresh lift-time high on Thursday, led by gains in Infosys Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. I.T. and realty sectors advanced the most, while media and pharmaceutical shares remained under pressure.

Asian stocks rallied as cooling U.S. inflation strengthened the view that the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening cycle is nearing an end.

An Asian share gauge headed for the highest close in more than three weeks, supported by gains in Hong Kong, Australia and Japan. US stock futures rose.

Technology stocks in Hong Kong rallied for a fourth day after Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with senior executives from the country’s leading technology firms on Wednesday.

As of 12:14 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex gained 610 points, or 0.93%, to 66,003.75, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 165 points, or 0.85%, to 19,549.20.