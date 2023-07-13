Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh Record High Led By Infosys, TCS, Hindalco: Midday Market Update
At 12:14 p.m., the Sensex gained 610 points, or 0.93%, to 66,003.75, while the Nifty 50 rose 165 points, or 0.85%, to 19,549.20.
India's benchmark stock indices scaled fresh lift-time high on Thursday, led by gains in Infosys Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. I.T. and realty sectors advanced the most, while media and pharmaceutical shares remained under pressure.
Asian stocks rallied as cooling U.S. inflation strengthened the view that the Federal Reserve’s monetary tightening cycle is nearing an end.
An Asian share gauge headed for the highest close in more than three weeks, supported by gains in Hong Kong, Australia and Japan. US stock futures rose.
Technology stocks in Hong Kong rallied for a fourth day after Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with senior executives from the country’s leading technology firms on Wednesday.
Infosys Ltd., TCS Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. positively contributed to the change in the Nifty 50.
Whereas, Power Grid Corp of India Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and HUL Ltd. weighed on the index.
The broader market indices opened higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.28% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.48% through midday trade on Thursday.
S&P BSE Information Technology led the way as 15 out of 20 sectors tracked by BSE Ltd. advanced. Five sectors declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,820 stocks rose, 1,474 declined, and 126 remained unchanged on the BSE.