Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh Record High As Hindalco, Infosys Lead: Midday Market Update
As of 12:21 p.m., the Sensex was 14 points or 0.02% higher at 67,481.10, while the Nifty 50 gained 11 points or 0.06% to 20,081.30
India's benchmark stock indices pared gains by midday trade on Thursday after scaling fresh record highs during early trade, led by advances in Hindalco Industries Ltd. and Infosys Ltd.
During the day, the Sensex rose 0.45% to an all-time high of 67,771.05 points, while the Nifty advanced 0.49% to hit a record high of 20,167.65.
Metals, public-sector banks, and realty sectors led, while shares of pharmaceuticals and fast-moving consumer goods were under pressure.
As of 12:21 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was 14 points or 0.02% higher at 67,481.10, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 11 points or 0.06% to 20,081.30.
Hindalco Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. were positively contributing to the Nifty 50.
HDFC Bank Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. were weighing on the index.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers. The BSE Midcap was up 0.83%, while the BSE Smallcap was also 1.27% higher.
All 20 sectors compiled by the BSE advanced. The BSE Metal, Oil & Gas, Commodities, and Realty indices rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,479 stocks rose, 1,045 declined, and 157 remained unchanged on the BSE.