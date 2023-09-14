Sensex, Nifty Hit Fresh Record High As Hindalco, Infosys Lead: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices pared gains by midday trade on Thursday after scaling fresh record highs during early trade, led by advances in Hindalco Industries Ltd. and Infosys Ltd.

During the day, the Sensex rose 0.45% to an all-time high of 67,771.05 points, while the Nifty advanced 0.49% to hit a record high of 20,167.65.

Metals, public-sector banks, and realty sectors led, while shares of pharmaceuticals and fast-moving consumer goods were under pressure.

As of 12:21 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was 14 points or 0.02% higher at 67,481.10, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 11 points or 0.06% to 20,081.30.