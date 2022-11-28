Sensex, Nifty Hit All-Time High: Midday Market Update
Nifty hit a new high of 18,611.05 points, while the Sensex touched an all-time high of 62.661.44.
Indian benchmark indices hit record high during afternoon session on Monday, on broad-based gains among sectors led by auto and FMCG.
Nifty crossed its all-time high of 18,604.45 that the index touched on Oct. 19, 2021, to a new high of 18,611.05 points. Sensex, trading off the day's high, also touched an all-time high of 62.661.44.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Hero Motocorp Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., and Indusind Bank Ltd. were the top gainers, while Hindalco Industries Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd. and Coal India Ltd. were the top laggards on Nifty 50.
All sectors were trading in the green as the broader indices outperformed their larger peers, with the mid-cap and small-cap gauges gaining 0.69% and 0.68%, respectively. The large-cap index almost mirrored its broader peers, gaining 0.51%.
The market breadth is skewed in favour of the bulls. About 2,145 stocks rose, 1346 fell and 186 remained unchanged.