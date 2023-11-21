Sensex, Nifty Gain As HDFC Bank, Reliance Lead: Midday Market Update

The index is moving sideways as of now and would need a decisive breach on either side of the 19,800 or 19,650 level for confirmation of a further directional move, according to Vaishali Parekh, vice president-technical research at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. "The support for the day is seen at 19,600, while the resistance is seen at 19,850."

"Upside may remain limited as investors await the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting for additional clues on the outlook for rates," Avdhut Bagkar, technical and derivatives analyst at StoxBox, said.

Buying on intraday corrections and selling on rallies would be the ideal strategy for day traders, according to Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd. "For bulls, the uptrend below 19,575 and 65,250 will be weak."

Asian stocks were steady on Tuesday, buoyed by extended gains in Wall Street and a $16 billion sale of 20-year Treasury notes that lured bond buyers.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng and South Korea's Kospi rose the most by 0.8% each. Indices in Japan also recovered after falling in early trade.

On Monday, the S&P 500 had its strongest close since August, and the Nasdaq 100 hit a 22-month high. Both Nvidia Corp., which will report quarterly results Tuesday, and Microsoft Corp. climbed to fresh peaks amid a revival of the artificial-intelligence bid. Shortly after the U.S. bond auction results on Monday, U.S. 10-year yields reversed course and fell to around 4.4%.