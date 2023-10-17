Sensex, Nifty Gains As Energy, FMCG Stocks Advance: Midday Market Update
At 12:59 p.m., the Sensex rose 365 points, or 0.55%, to 66,532.07, while the Nifty 50 gained 112 points, or 0.57%, to 19,843.60.
India's benchmark stock indices extended gains through midday on Tuesday, led by advances in banks, energy and fast-moving consumer goods stocks, while realty sector remained under pressure.
The Nifty was trading above 19,800, and the Sensex was inches away from 66,500.
"While a 20,020 move will need a 19,840 break first, the ability to float above 19,745 could lend a positive bias. But as maintained yesterday, positivity can evaporate quickly should we get back below 19,650s again," says Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Asian markets advanced amid diplomatic efforts to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from expanding into a regional conflict.
Shares in Australia, South Korea, Japan, China and Hong Kong advanced on Tuesday. Contracts for U.S. equities were marginally lower in Asian trading.
On Monday, the S&P 500 added 1.1%, with traders also gearing up for a raft of earnings reports.
Power Grid Corp., BPCL, HDFC Life Insurance Co., State Bank of India, and Tata Consumer Products Ltd. were the top gainers on the Nifty 50.
Whereas, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., UPL Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., and Asian Paints Ltd. were the top losers on the index.
The broader market indices were trading higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap Index rising 0.45% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.82% by midday trade on Tuesday.
All 20 sectors, with the exception of S&P BSE Realty, compiled by BSE Ltd., advanced. S&P BSE Utilities, S&P BSE Power, and S&P BSE Telecommunication rose the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,322 stocks rose, 1,231 declined, and 172 remained unchanged on the BSE.