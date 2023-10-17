Sensex, Nifty Gains As Energy, FMCG Stocks Advance: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains through midday on Tuesday, led by advances in banks, energy and fast-moving consumer goods stocks, while realty sector remained under pressure.

The Nifty was trading above 19,800, and the Sensex was inches away from 66,500.

"While a 20,020 move will need a 19,840 break first, the ability to float above 19,745 could lend a positive bias. But as maintained yesterday, positivity can evaporate quickly should we get back below 19,650s again," says Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

As of 12:59 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 365 points, or 0.55%, to 66,532.07, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 112 points, or 0.57%, to 19,843.60.

Asian markets advanced amid diplomatic efforts to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from expanding into a regional conflict.

Shares in Australia, South Korea, Japan, China and Hong Kong advanced on Tuesday. Contracts for U.S. equities were marginally lower in Asian trading.

On Monday, the S&P 500 added 1.1%, with traders also gearing up for a raft of earnings reports.