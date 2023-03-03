BQPrimeMarketsSensex, Nifty Gain Over 1% As Banks, Metals Stocks Rally: Midday Market Update
Sensex, Nifty Gain Over 1% As Banks, Metals Stocks Rally: Midday Market Update

At 12:02 p.m., Sensex rose 814 points, or 1.38%, to 59,723.67, while the Nifty 50 gained 245 points, or 1.41%, to 17,566.65.
03 Mar 2023, 12:37 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>NSE Building In Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)</p></div>
NSE Building In Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)
India's benchmark stock indices extended gains of over 1% by midday trade on Friday, led by a rally in metal and banking stocks.

Globally, markets rallied as investors weighed the negative impact of higher interest rates against the positive growth signs from China’s economy. 

At 12:02 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 814 points, or 1.38%, to 59,723.67, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 245 points, or 1.41%, to 17,566.65.

Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., State Bank of India, Bharti Airtel Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., SBI Life Insurance Co., ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Ltd., Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd., and IndusInd Bank Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.

Whereas, UltraTech Cement Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Cipla Ltd. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.

Shares of Adani Group companies climbed on Friday after all the stocks ended higher in trade for the second time since Jan. 24 on the back of block trades, suggesting institutional investors were buying on Thursday.

The apex court of India has directed the markets regulator SEBI to expeditiously conclude the investigation pertaining to the Adani-Hindenburg matter within two months and file a status report.

All Adani Group company stocks advanced in trade. Also, Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s unit was declared as the 'preferred bidder' the for Ballada Bauxite block in Odisha.

The broader market indices were trading higher; S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.65% whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was higher by 0.79%.

All the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, with the S&P BSE Bankex, S&P BSE Power, and S&P BSE Utilities gaining the most.

The market breadth was tilted in the favour of buyers. About 2,208 stocks rose, 1,099 declined, and 119 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

