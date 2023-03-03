Sensex, Nifty Gain Over 1% As Banks, Metals Stocks Rally: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains of over 1% by midday trade on Friday, led by a rally in metal and banking stocks.

Globally, markets rallied as investors weighed the negative impact of higher interest rates against the positive growth signs from China’s economy.

At 12:02 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 814 points, or 1.38%, to 59,723.67, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 245 points, or 1.41%, to 17,566.65.