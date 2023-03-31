Sensex, Nifty Gain Most In Four Weeks; Nifty Bank To Snaps Three Month Decline: Mid-Day Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains by afternoon trade, tracking positive global moves led by technology and banking stocks.

Asian markets rose and U.S. equity futures ticked higher, putting them on track for a second straight quarterly gain and underscoring investor optimism in the face of banking turmoil and elevated interest rates.

Technology shares led the charge this quarter, surging 19%, the most since mid-2020. The upbeat tone has been on display this week, with the S&P 500 climbing 0.6% on Thursday, its third increase in four days. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9% overnight, pushing the market further into a bull market.

As of 1:34 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex gained 898 points, or 1.55%, to 58,857.94, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 243 points, or 1.42%, to 17,323.45.