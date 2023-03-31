BQPrimeMarketsSensex, Nifty Gain Most In Four Weeks; Nifty Bank To Snaps Three Month Decline: Mid-Day Market Wrap
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty Gain Most In Four Weeks; Nifty Bank To Snaps Three Month Decline: Mid-Day Market Wrap

As of 1:34 p.m., the Sensex gained 898 points, or 1.55%, to 58,857.94, while the Nifty 50 rose 243 points, or 1.42%, to 17,323.45.
31 Mar 2023, 2:44 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)</p></div>
The Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai. (Photo: Reuters)
ADVERTISEMENT

India's benchmark stock indices extended gains by afternoon trade, tracking positive global moves led by technology and banking stocks.

Asian markets rose and U.S. equity futures ticked higher, putting them on track for a second straight quarterly gain and underscoring investor optimism in the face of banking turmoil and elevated interest rates.

Technology shares led the charge this quarter, surging 19%, the most since mid-2020. The upbeat tone has been on display this week, with the S&P 500 climbing 0.6% on Thursday, its third increase in four days. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9% overnight, pushing the market further into a bull market.

As of 1:34 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex gained 898 points, or 1.55%, to 58,857.94, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 243 points, or 1.42%, to 17,323.45.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Gain Over 1% As Reliance, ICICI Bank, Infosys Lead

Opinion
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Gain Over 1% As Reliance, ICICI Bank, Infosys Lead
Read More
ALSO READ

Nilesh Shah's Top Investment Themes In A Year Of Challenges

Opinion
Nilesh Shah's Top Investment Themes In A Year Of Challenges
Read More

The NSE Nifty 50 turned positive for the month intraday, after three consecutive months of decline.

ALSO READ

Shiv Puri's Key Themes Amid Fears Of Collateral Damage From Fed Hikes

Opinion
Shiv Puri's Key Themes Amid Fears Of Collateral Damage From Fed Hikes
Read More

The NSE Nifty Bank rose the most in four months since November 2022, following three consecutive months of decline.

Axis Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., State Bank of India, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were among the top gainers.

While Asian Paints Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Titan Co. weighed on the Nifty 50.

All Adani Group company advanced, with Adani Enterprises Ltd. going up by 2% and NDTV Ltd. gaining the most at 5.23%.

The broader market indices were trading higher; S&P BSE MidCap was up 1.05%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was higher by 1.48%.

All the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, with S&P BSE Information Technology, S&P BSE Teck, and S&P BSE Bankex gaining the most.

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,517 stocks rose, 906 declined, and 124 remained unchanged on the BSE.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated With Stock Market News On BQ Prime

WRITTEN BY

author-name
Rishabh Mishra
Doused in the drill, Rishabh is often found updating th...more
Get Regular Updates
ADVERTISEMENT