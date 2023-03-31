Sensex, Nifty Gain Most In Four Weeks; Nifty Bank To Snaps Three Month Decline: Mid-Day Market Wrap
As of 1:34 p.m., the Sensex gained 898 points, or 1.55%, to 58,857.94, while the Nifty 50 rose 243 points, or 1.42%, to 17,323.45.
India's benchmark stock indices extended gains by afternoon trade, tracking positive global moves led by technology and banking stocks.
Asian markets rose and U.S. equity futures ticked higher, putting them on track for a second straight quarterly gain and underscoring investor optimism in the face of banking turmoil and elevated interest rates.
Technology shares led the charge this quarter, surging 19%, the most since mid-2020. The upbeat tone has been on display this week, with the S&P 500 climbing 0.6% on Thursday, its third increase in four days. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.9% overnight, pushing the market further into a bull market.
The NSE Nifty 50 turned positive for the month intraday, after three consecutive months of decline.
The NSE Nifty Bank rose the most in four months since November 2022, following three consecutive months of decline.
Axis Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., State Bank of India, and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were among the top gainers.
While Asian Paints Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Titan Co. weighed on the Nifty 50.
All Adani Group company advanced, with Adani Enterprises Ltd. going up by 2% and NDTV Ltd. gaining the most at 5.23%.
The broader market indices were trading higher; S&P BSE MidCap was up 1.05%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was higher by 1.48%.
All the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, with S&P BSE Information Technology, S&P BSE Teck, and S&P BSE Bankex gaining the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of buyers. About 2,517 stocks rose, 906 declined, and 124 remained unchanged on the BSE.