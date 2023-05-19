Sensex, Nifty Gain In A Volatile Session As IT Stocks Advance: Midday Market Update
At 12:15 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.12% to trade at 61,505.63, while the Nifty 50 rose 0.05% to 18,138.30.
India's benchmark stock indices rose in a volatile session through midday trade on Friday, led by gains in IT and technology stocks. Early in the day, the indices swung between gains and losses.
Thirty of the Nifty 50 stocks declined, while 19 advanced and one remained unchanged.
Tata Motors, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies and Wipro were the top gainers in percentage terms, while Hero MotoCorp, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Asian Paints and UPL were the top Nifty losers.
The broader indices underperformed the benchmarks. BSE MidCap fell 0.25%, while BSE SmallCap fell 0.15%.
Of the 20 sectoral indices compiled by BSE, 15 declined and five gained, with BSE IT and Teck gaining the most, over 1%.
Market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,486 stocks advanced, 1,814 declined, and 144 remained unchanged.