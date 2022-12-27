Sensex, Nifty Gain In A Volatile Season: Midday Market Update
Sensex gained 116 points, or 0.19%, to 60,682.08, while the Nifty 50 was 42 points or 0.23% higher at 18,056.15.
India's headline indices traded slightly higher on Tuesday in a volatile season. The indices had declined in early trade before recovering in the afternoon.
The S&P BSE Sensex gained 116 points, or 0.19%, to 60,682.08, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 42 points or 0.23% higher at 18,056.15.
Tata Steel Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd. and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., and ITC Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers, with the mid-cap indices gaining 0.43% and the small-cap gauge rising 1.18%.
Eighteen out of the 20 sectoral indices compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while BSE Bankex and BSE FMCG declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 2,457 rose, 920 declined, and 123 remained unchanged on the BSE.