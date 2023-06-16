Sensex, Nifty Gain For A Fourth Week To End At Record High: Market Wrap
S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 467 points or 0.74% at 63,384.58 while NSE Nifty 50 Index was 138 points or 0.74% higher at 18,826.
India's benchmark stock indices closed at a record high after advancing for the fourth week in a row on Friday, led by a rally in banks and non-banking financial companies.
The NSE Nifty 50 ended above the 18,812.50 level, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed above the 63,284.19 mark.
Global stocks were headed for their best week in more than two months, buoyed by bets on Chinese stimulus and the exuberance surrounding artificial intelligence firms.
The MSCI World Index has climbed 2.9% this week, the most since the end of March. Asian markets staged a broad rally on Friday, and European equities climbed. U.S. futures steadied as the S&P 500 capped a sixth day of gains on Thursday — its longest winning run since November 2021.
The S&P BSE Sensex gained 467 points, or 0.74%, and ended at 63,384.58, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 138 points, or 0.74%, to end at 18,826.
HDFC Bank Ltd., HDFC Life Insurance Co., Reliance Industries Ltd., HDFC Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. were positively adding to the change.
TCS Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Wipro Ltd., L&T Ltd., and Bajaj Auto Ltd. were negatively contributing to the change.
The broader market indices outperformed the larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap was up 0.71%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap was higher by 0.76%.
Sixteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced while S&P BSE Information Technology, S&P BSE Realty, S&P BSE Oil and Gas and S&P BSE Teck declined.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,122 stocks rose, 1,412 declined, while 121 remained unchanged on the BSE.
The headline closed higher for the fourth week in a row, logging the best weekly gain streak in nearly 10 months since July-August 2022. The Sensex logged weekly gains of 1.21%, whereas the Nifty advanced 1.41%.
Last week, the indices ended marginally higher. The S&P BSE Sensex Index was up 0.13%, and the NSE Nifty 50 Index was higher by 0.16%.
All the sectors advanced in trade this week except Nifty Bank.