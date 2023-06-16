Sensex, Nifty Gain For A Fourth Week To End At Record High: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices closed at a record high after advancing for the fourth week in a row on Friday, led by a rally in banks and non-banking financial companies.

The NSE Nifty 50 ended above the 18,812.50 level, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed above the 63,284.19 mark.

Global stocks were headed for their best week in more than two months, buoyed by bets on Chinese stimulus and the exuberance surrounding artificial intelligence firms.

The MSCI World Index has climbed 2.9% this week, the most since the end of March. Asian markets staged a broad rally on Friday, and European equities climbed. U.S. futures steadied as the S&P 500 capped a sixth day of gains on Thursday — its longest winning run since November 2021.

The S&P BSE Sensex gained 467 points, or 0.74%, and ended at 63,384.58, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 138 points, or 0.74%, to end at 18,826.