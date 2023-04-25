Sensex, Nifty Gain As Utilities And Power Stocks Advance: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices rose marginally through midday after a volatile start on Tuesday. The gain in the utilities and power sectors was offset by the fall in consumer durables.

Stocks in Asia were mixed, while Europe and U.S. equity futures declined as investors awaited more reports in a busy week for earnings. China’s economic and geopolitical headwinds weighed on sentiment.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell, and contracts on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 traded about 0.4% lower. The S&P 500 closed just 0.1% higher on Monday, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.2%.

As of 12:30 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex gained 74 points, or 0.12%, to 60,129.60, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 28 points, or 0.16%, to 17,771.25.