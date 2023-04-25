Sensex, Nifty Gain As Utilities And Power Stocks Advance: Midday Market Update
As of 12:30 p.m., the Sensex gained 74 points, or 0.12%, to 60,129.60, while the Nifty 50 rose 28 points, or 0.16%, to 17,771.25.
India's benchmark stock indices rose marginally through midday after a volatile start on Tuesday. The gain in the utilities and power sectors was offset by the fall in consumer durables.
Stocks in Asia were mixed, while Europe and U.S. equity futures declined as investors awaited more reports in a busy week for earnings. China’s economic and geopolitical headwinds weighed on sentiment.
Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell, and contracts on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 traded about 0.4% lower. The S&P 500 closed just 0.1% higher on Monday, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.2%.
IndusInd Bank Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., and State Bank of India were among the top gainers in the Nifty 50.
Reliance Industries Ltd., Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd., Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Power Grid Corp of India Ltd., and HDFC Bank Ltd. weighed on the index.
All Adani Group companies gained, with Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Transmission Ltd., and Adani Green Energy Ltd. rising the most on Tuesday.
The broader market indices were trading marginally higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 0.02% and the S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.38% by midday trade.
Sixteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE advanced, while S&P BSE Consumer Discretionary, S&P BSE Healthcare, S&P BSE Auto, and S&P BSE Cosumer Durables declined in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,942 stocks rose, 1,421 declined, and 132 remained unchanged on the BSE.