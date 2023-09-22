Sensex, Nifty Gain As SBI, L&T Lead: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices gained by midday trade on Friday, led by advances in State Bank of India and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.

As of 12:06 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 141 points, or 0.21%, to 66,371.29, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 42 points, or 0.21%, to 19,784.20.

Banks and non-banking financial companies gained, while the pharma and healthcare sectors declined.

India’s 10-year benchmark bond yield fell 7 basis points after JPMorgan Chase & Co. said it would include the country's sovereign debt in its benchmark emerging-markets index, a move expected to draw heightened inflows from global investors.