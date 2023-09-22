Sensex, Nifty Gain As SBI, L&T Lead: Midday Market Update
India's benchmark stock indices gained by midday trade on Friday, led by advances in State Bank of India and Larsen & Toubro Ltd.
As of 12:06 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 141 points, or 0.21%, to 66,371.29, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 42 points, or 0.21%, to 19,784.20.
Banks and non-banking financial companies gained, while the pharma and healthcare sectors declined.
India’s 10-year benchmark bond yield fell 7 basis points after JPMorgan Chase & Co. said it would include the country's sovereign debt in its benchmark emerging-markets index, a move expected to draw heightened inflows from global investors.
The State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd. and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. were positively contributing to the Nifty 50.
ITC Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. were weighing on the index.
The broader market indices were trading mixed, with the BSE Midcap trading 0.01% lower while the BSE Smallcap gained 0.03% by midday of Friday.
Eleven out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while nine advanced. The BSE Bankex rose the most, and the BSE Healthcare fell the most.
The market breadth was split between the buyers and the sellers. About 1,723 stocks rose, 1,677 declined, and 204 remained unchanged on the BSE.