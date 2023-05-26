Sensex, Nifty Gain As IT, Media Stocks Rise; RIL Leads: Midday Market Update

Indian equity benchmarks opened higher and held on to steady gains past midday on Friday. Information technology, media, and metal sectors gained in trade, whereas Reliance Industries Ltd. contributed the highest amount of change to the indices.

Asian markets took a degree of support on Friday from progress in debt-ceiling talks, while U.S. equity futures fell slightly after artificial intelligence stocks drove a rally in the nation’s tech stocks in the prior session.

Shares rose in Japan and South Korea. Stocks were little changed in Australia, while in China, stocks fell slightly. Hong Kong’s market was closed for a public holiday.

Chip stocks in the Asian region extended gains into the second day as Nvidia Corp.’s bullish sales forecast continued to buoy companies with exposure to AI. The AI frenzy saw the Nasdaq 100 rise 2.5% on Thursday. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%.

As of 01:21 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was up 394 points, or 0.64%, at 62,267.02, while the NSE Nifty 50 was up 113 points, or 0.61%, at 18,433.75.