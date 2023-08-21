Sensex, Nifty Gain As Infosys Leads; RIL Drops After JFS Listing: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices snapped two sessions of losses to end higher on Monday, as metals and information technology sectors led the advance.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 267 points up, or 0.41%, at 65,216.09, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 83 points, or 0.43%, higher at 19,393.60.

However, shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. were the top drag on both the indices after the listing of Jio Financial Services Ltd. RIL's listed companies erased as much as Rs 36,480.61 crore in market capitalisation. The shares of RIL's fintech arm plunged to a 5% lower circuit after listing on bourses.

European stocks rebounded from a one-month low as higher energy prices buoyed oil producers. Natural gas prices soared, while bonds were broadly weaker. The trading session in Europe was relatively subdued, with volume on the Stoxx 600 index about a third lower than usual.

U.S. futures contracts rose, signaling a bounce for the underlying gauges from their worst week since early August.

Shares in mainland China fell 1.44% and the Hang Seng index dropped 1.82%. Gauges in Japan and South Korea gained, whereas Australian shares declined.