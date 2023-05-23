Sensex, Nifty Gain As Adani Stocks Lead; Private Banks Drag: Midday Market Update

Indian equity benchmarks opened higher and held on to steady gains through midday on Tuesday as metal and energy stocks advanced, boosted by the gains in Adani Group stocks.

The conglomerate's shares surged, extending gains spurred by an Indian court panel’s report that found no conclusive evidence of stock-price manipulation as alleged by U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research.

U.S. equity futures ticked higher along with oil on slightly improved risk appetite after President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said they had a productive talk on the debt ceiling. While Biden said that he and McCarthy had agreed that default was off the table in ongoing talks, investors remain on tenterhooks.

Jitters struck stock indices in Asia, with benchmarks in Hong Kong and Tokyo erasing earlier gains. Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 increased about 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively. Euro Stoxx 50 futures fluctuated in a narrow band.

This followed fluctuating fortunes in U.S. markets on Monday, with the S&P 500 drifting between gains and losses before closing flat. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.3%, though chipmakers were under pressure after China said products by Micron Technology Inc. failed a cybersecurity review.

As of 12:22 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was up 243 points, or 0.39%, at 62,206.24, while the NSE Nifty 50 was up 95 points, or 0.52%, at 18,409.25.