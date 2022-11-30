Sensex, Nifty Flat Ahead Of Q2 GDP Release: Midday Market Update
Sensex was 0.09% higher at 62,738.94, while the Nifty 50 advanced by 0.15% to 18,645.24.
Indian benchmark indices continued to trade with marginal gains ahead of the GDP data release later today.
Among the Nifty 50 stocks, 32 advanced, 17 declined and one remained unchanged.
Hindalco Industries Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd. and Asian Paints Ltd. are the top Nifty 50 gainers. Whereas, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. were the laggards.
The broader indices outperformed their larger peers, with the mid-cap index gaining 0.35% and the small-caps gauge logging 0.38% gains.
Fourteen out of the 20 sectoral measures complied by BSE Ltd. advanced, while six declined with metal and realty stocks leading the advance.
The market breadth is skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,928 stocks rose, 1,395 declined and 136 remained unchanged, as per BSE data.