Sensex, Nifty Flat Ahead Of Q2 GDP Release: Midday Market Update

Indian benchmark indices continued to trade with marginal gains ahead of the GDP data release later today.

At 12:50 p.m., the Sensex was 0.09% higher at 62,738.94, while the Nifty 50 advanced by 0.15% to 18,645.24.

Among the Nifty 50 stocks, 32 advanced, 17 declined and one remained unchanged.

Hindalco Industries Ltd., Bajaj Auto Ltd., Grasim Industries Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd. and Asian Paints Ltd. are the top Nifty 50 gainers. Whereas, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., State Bank of India, IndusInd Bank Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd. and Axis Bank Ltd. were the laggards.