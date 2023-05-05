Sensex, Nifty Fell The Most In Seven Weeks As HDFC Twins Fall By Over 5% Each: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices fell the most in seven weeks to end lower on Friday, dragged lower by heavyweights, the HDFC twins, after MSCI said it would add HDFC Bank Ltd. to MSCI Global Standard Indices after the merger with HDFC Ltd. The inclusion will lead to no incremental inflows but a slight outflow of up to $200 million, according to Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

However, on a weekly basis, the headline indices were largely unchanged and ended mixed despite the fall on Friday. The Nifty advanced while the Sensex declined. Stocks in the banking, NBFC, and media sectors declined while auto and consumer durable stocks advanced. Nifty closed below the 18,100 level, whereas Sensex dropped to the 61,100 mark. The indices fell the most in over seven weeks since March 13, 2023.

Asian stocks were mixed and the dollar weakened as investors weighed the prospect of the Federal Reserve reversing its policy-tightening campaign ahead of the U.S. jobs data due later Friday.

European stocks were steady as they headed for the worst weekly decline in seven on another busy day of earnings. U.S. equity futures edged higher as investors awaited jobs data for clues on the strength of the economy.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 695 points, or 1.13%, lower at 61,054.29, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 187 points, or 1.02%, to close at 18,069.