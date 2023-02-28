Sensex, Nifty fell, Reversing Early Gains, Dragged By Metals And Energy Stocks: Midday Market Update
At 11:55 a.m., Sensex fell 42 points, or 0.07%, to 59,246.80, while the Nifty 50 declined 9 points, or 0.05%, to 17,384.70.
India's benchmark stock indices fell through midday on Tuesday after opening higher, dragged by metals and energy stocks.
Asian markets erased earlier gains as the dollar and treasury yields climbed, with investors reassessing the global economic outlook given fears that interest rates would remain high for an extended period.
U.S. futures contracts were rangebound following a 0.3% advance for the S&P 500 and a 0.7% gain for the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 on Monday.
At 11:55 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 42 points, or 0.07%, to 59,246.80, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 9 points, or 0.05%, to 17,384.70.
Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., and Bajaj Auto Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, Cipla Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Coal India Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.49% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.31% by the midday session.
Six of the 19 sectors tracked by BSE Ltd. declined, while 13 advanced.
The market was split between buyers and sellers. About 1,654 stocks rose, 1,579 declined, and 152 remained unchanged on the BSE.