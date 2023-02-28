Sensex, Nifty fell, Reversing Early Gains, Dragged By Metals And Energy Stocks:  Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices fell through midday on Tuesday after opening higher, dragged by metals and energy stocks.

Asian markets erased earlier gains as the dollar and treasury yields climbed, with investors reassessing the global economic outlook given fears that interest rates would remain high for an extended period.

U.S. futures contracts were rangebound following a 0.3% advance for the S&P 500 and a 0.7% gain for the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 on Monday.

At 11:55 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 42 points, or 0.07%, to 59,246.80, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 9 points, or 0.05%, to 17,384.70.