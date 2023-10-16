Sensex, Nifty Fell As TCS, HDFC Bank Drag: Midday Market Update

The benchmark stock indices in India fell through midday on Monday after fluctuating between gains and losses, led by losses at Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. Nifty fell below the 19,800 level, while Sensex was below the 66,300.

Metals, public sector banks and consumer durables rose, while the pharma and realty sectors remained under pressure.

As of 12:22 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 16 points, or 0.02%, to 66,266.62, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 10 points, or 0.05%, to 19,760.80.

"In the daily chart, the Nifty index continues to exhibit a bullish trend, forming higher highs and higher lows. This positive trend is likely to continue as long as the index remains above the 19,845 level. There is potential for the index to extend its gains towards the 20,000 mark, but if it falls below 19,550, a period of consolidation may be observed," said Mandar Bhojane, equity research analyst at Choice Equity Broking Pvt.

U.S. equity futures inched higher. S&P 500 futures rose by about 0.1%, while European contracts fluctuated.

Japanese, Australian and South Korean shares declined, following Friday's decline by the S&P 500. Stocks slipped in mainland China, despite the central bank making the biggest medium-term liquidity injection since 2020.

Big tech sold off on Friday in New York, with the Nasdaq 100 down over 1%. Boeing Co. sank after saying it’s investigating quality issues in the 737 Max aircraft. JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo & Co. gained on solid earnings.