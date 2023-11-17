Sensex, Nifty Fell Amid Volatility As Axis Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank Drag: Midday Market Update
As of 12:27 p.m., the Sensex fell 146 points or 0.22% to 65,836.64, while the Nifty 50 declined 12 points or 0.06% to 19,753.55.
India's benchmark stock indices traded lower through midday on Friday after swinging between gains and losses dragged by decline in Axis Bank Ltd. State Bank of India and HDFC Bank Ltd.
Banks, non-banking financial companies and energy sectors dragged, while fast-moving consumer goods and auto advanced.
The Nifty Bank and the Nifty Financial Services constituents took a hit after the RBI's action on rising consumer loans worried investors.
"The current market structure is bullish but overbought. Therefore, the ideal strategy for day traders would be to buy on dips and sell on ups," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd.
"For the bulls, 19,650–19,600 and 65,800–65,500 will act as key support levels, while 19,900–19,950 and 67,000–67,300 may act as an important resistance zone. The strategy should be to buy between 19,660 and 19,620, while keeping stop loss at 19,500," Chouhan said.
The increase in risk weight will mainly hurt the growth of banks and non-banking financial companies, which have relatively higher exposure to unsecured loans, Emkay Global Research said in a note. "Lenders will look to raise lending rates to offset the impact of higher capital charges."
"For large private banks, a slowdown in NBFC growth could dampen the overall headline growth, given that loans to NBFCs are a significant component of their loan books," Bernstein Research said. The capital levels of public sector banks may be stretched, especially State Bank of India.
Global Markets
Asian stocks fell as the escalating fight between the U.S. and China for technological dominance triggered Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. to scrap the listing of its $11-billion cloud unit.
Alibaba’s 10% slump, the biggest in a year, weighed on benchmarks of Hong Kong and the mainland as the company scuttled its planned cloud spinoff due to U.S. restrictions on the export of chips. The broader MSCI Asia Pacific Index was down, but still on pace for a weekly gain of about 3%.
Japanese shares recovered, while Australia, South Korean, China and Hong Kong shares traded lower.
SBI Life Insurance Co., Asian Paints Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd. and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were positively adding to the Nifty.
Axis Bank Ltd., State Bank of India, ICICI Bank Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd. and HDFC Bank Ltd. were weighing on the index.
The broader markets outperformed. The BSE Midcap was up 0.24%, while the Smallcap was 0.54% higher.
Fifteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while five sectors declined. Financial Services, Oil & Gas and Bankex fell the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 2,065 stocks rose, 1,513 declined, and 166 remained unchanged on the BSE.