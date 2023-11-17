Sensex, Nifty Fell Amid Volatility As Axis Bank, SBI, HDFC Bank Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices traded lower through midday on Friday after swinging between gains and losses dragged by decline in Axis Bank Ltd. State Bank of India and HDFC Bank Ltd.

Banks, non-banking financial companies and energy sectors dragged, while fast-moving consumer goods and auto advanced.

As of 12:27 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 146 points or 0.22% to 65,836.64, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 12 points or 0.06% to 19,753.55.

The Nifty Bank and the Nifty Financial Services constituents took a hit after the RBI's action on rising consumer loans worried investors.