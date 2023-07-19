BQPrimeMarketsSensex, Nifty Fell After Hitting Record Highs As ICICI Bank, TCS Drag: Midday Market Update
ADVERTISEMENT

Sensex, Nifty Fell After Hitting Record Highs As ICICI Bank, TCS Drag: Midday Market Update

As of 11:57 a.m., the Sensex fell 71 points, or 0.11%, to 66,724.48, while the Nifty 50 declined 15 points, or 0.07%, to 19,734.80

19 Jul 2023, 12:22 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Bombay Stock Exchange, BSE logo sits on display outside the exchange building in Mumbai, India. (Source: Vijay Sartape / BQ Prime) new logo</p></div>
The Bombay Stock Exchange, BSE logo sits on display outside the exchange building in Mumbai, India. (Source: Vijay Sartape / BQ Prime) new logo

India's benchmark stock indices fell by midday trade on Wednesday after hitting a fresh record high as information technology and fast-moving consumer goods stocks declined.

However, the indices hit a fresh record high during opening trade, supported by gains in consumer durables and PSB stocks. Intraday, the Sensex rose 0.48% to scale a new high at 67,117.05, and the Nifty 50 jumped 0.47% to hit a record high of 19,841.65.

Chinese stocks declined, and the equity markets in the rest of Asia climbed, pacing U.S. gains. Shares in Hong Kong and mainland China were the worst performers in the region and forced a gauge of Asian shares into a third day of losses.

European equity futures advanced while contracts for their U.S. counterparts were flat. Markets in the U.S. closed near session highs on Tuesday, as results from Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley bolstered bank shares and a rally in equities linked to artificial intelligence resumed.

As of 11:57 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 71 points, or 0.11%, to 66,724.48, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 15 points, or 0.07%, to 19,734.80.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Little Changed After Scaling Fresh Highs; NTPC, Bajaj Finance, RIL Lead

Opinion
Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Little Changed After Scaling Fresh Highs; NTPC, Bajaj Finance, RIL Lead
Read More

NTPC Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., and Tata Motors Ltd. positively contributed to the change in the Nifty 50.

Whereas, ICICI Bank Ltd., TCS Ltd., ITC Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. weighed on the index.

The broader market indices were trading higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.37% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.44% by midday on Wednesday.

Seventeen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced. S&P BSE Utilities rose the most.

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,840 stocks rose, 1,394 declined, and 137 remained unchanged on the BSE.

ALSO READ

Temasek Spots Mega Trends To Invest In India

Opinion
Temasek Spots Mega Trends To Invest In India
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT