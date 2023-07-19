Sensex, Nifty Fell After Hitting Record Highs As ICICI Bank, TCS Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices fell by midday trade on Wednesday after hitting a fresh record high as information technology and fast-moving consumer goods stocks declined.

However, the indices hit a fresh record high during opening trade, supported by gains in consumer durables and PSB stocks. Intraday, the Sensex rose 0.48% to scale a new high at 67,117.05, and the Nifty 50 jumped 0.47% to hit a record high of 19,841.65.

Chinese stocks declined, and the equity markets in the rest of Asia climbed, pacing U.S. gains. Shares in Hong Kong and mainland China were the worst performers in the region and forced a gauge of Asian shares into a third day of losses.

European equity futures advanced while contracts for their U.S. counterparts were flat. Markets in the U.S. closed near session highs on Tuesday, as results from Bank of America Corp. and Morgan Stanley bolstered bank shares and a rally in equities linked to artificial intelligence resumed.

As of 11:57 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 71 points, or 0.11%, to 66,724.48, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 15 points, or 0.07%, to 19,734.80.