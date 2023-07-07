Sensex, Nifty Fell After Hitting Record High As ICICI Bank, Infosys Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices fell after hitting a fresh intraday record high on Friday, dragged by losses in ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and HDFC.

Utilities, power, and services sectors were the top losers, whereas consumer durables stocks advanced.

As of 12:10 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 410.74 points, or 0.62%, to 65,373.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 121.70 points, or 0.63%, to 19,375.20.