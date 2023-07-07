BQPrimeMarketsSensex, Nifty Fell After Hitting Record High As ICICI Bank, Infosys Drag: Midday Market Update
Sensex, Nifty Fell After Hitting Record High As ICICI Bank, Infosys Drag: Midday Market Update

At 12:10 p.m., Sensex fell 410.74 points, or 0.62%, to 65,373.90, while Nifty 50 eased 121.70 points, or 0.63%, to 19,375.20

07 Jul 2023, 12:45 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>National Stock Exchange. (Source: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)</p></div>
National Stock Exchange. (Source: Vijay Sartape/BQ Prime)

India's benchmark stock indices fell after hitting a fresh intraday record high on Friday, dragged by losses in ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and HDFC.

Utilities, power, and services sectors were the top losers, whereas consumer durables stocks advanced.

As of 12:10 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 410.74 points, or 0.62%, to 65,373.90, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 121.70 points, or 0.63%, to 19,375.20.

ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and HDFC Bank weighed on the Nifty 50, while Reliance Industries Ltd., Titan Company Ltd., and TCS Ltd. contributed positively to the index.

The broader market indices traded mixed, with the S&P BSE MidCap falling 0.78% while the S&P BSE SmallCap gained 0.41% by midday session on Friday.

Nineteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, with consumer utilities declining the most over 1%

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the seller. About 1,313 stocks rose, 2,005 declined, and 124 remained unchanged on the BSE.

