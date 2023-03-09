Sensex, Nifty Snap Three-Day Run To End Lower: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices fell the most in a single day in more than two weeks on Thursday, ending their three-day winning streak on fears of faster rate hikes. The S&P BSE Sensex closed below the 60,000 level after two trading sessions.

U.S. equity futures fell on Thursday, with the Stoxx Europe 600 falling 0.3% while contracts for the rate-sensitive Nasdaq 100 slid 0.5%.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 542 points, or 0.90%, lower at 59,806.28, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 165 points, or 0.93%, to end at 17,589.60.