Sensex, Nifty Fall The Most In Over A Week As War Escalates In Middle-East: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices declined through Monday as the fear of a wider conflict rose between Israel and Hamas.

Banks, media, and metal sectors dragged down the indices. The Nifty was trading below the 19,600 level, whereas the Sensex slid below the 65,600 mark. The indices fell the most in a single day since Sept. 28.

Oil prices jumped more than 5% as the war between Israel and Hamas escalated. Investors shunned traditionally risky assets such as stocks and instead bought gold, bonds, and the dollar.

West Texas Intermediate climbed past $87 a barrel, while Brent touched $89 intraday, as traders braced for a potential escalation that may trigger a supply shock.

“Analysts fear that geopolitical tensions could escalate globally amid reports that Iran was involved in planning the attacks. We believe that the surge in crude oil price is likely to be temporary, as neither Israel nor Palestine is a major oil supplier, and, so far, the conflict has not directly threatened any major oil production or supply facilities," said Rahul Kalantri, vice president-commodities, Mehta Equities Ltd.

"However, if this war prolongs for a longer period, then it might affect crude oil prices in the short term because the conflict is geographically close to major oil-producing and exporting nations," he said.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 fell 0.4%, and U.S. futures also declined. Gold advanced 1%. Equities fell in mainland China as the market reopened after the Golden Week holiday. Stocks in Hong Kong rose in the afternoon session as trading resumed after a typhoon shut down markets. Japanese and South Korean markets were shut.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 483 points down, or 0.73%, at 65,512.39, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 141 points lower, or 0.72%, at 19,512.35.