Sensex, Nifty Fall Over 1% As Tech Stocks Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices fell by midday trade on Friday as information technology stocks declined, while capital goods and industrial sectors were the top gainers.

As of 12.48 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex was 805.83 points, or 1.19%, lower at 66,766.07, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 216.80 points, or 1.09%, to 19,762.35.