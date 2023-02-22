Sensex, Nifty Fall Over 1% As Banks, Metals, Realty Stocks Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices declined over 1% through midday on Wednesday, dragged by losses in banks, metals, and realty stocks.

European equity futures fell alongside stocks in Asia following the worst day in two months for U.S. stocks as investors priced in higher interest rates. Contracts for the Euro Stoxx 50 index edged lower, and shares in Australia, Japan, and mainland China fell. However, U.S. futures were up marginally.

At 12:34 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex declined 664 points, or 1.09%, to 60,008.37, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 202 points, or 1.14%, to 17,624.20.

The Sensex hit an intraday low of 59,995.49 points, its lowest in over two weeks since Feb. 2.