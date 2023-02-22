Sensex, Nifty Fall Over 1% As Banks, Metals, Realty Stocks Drag: Midday Market Update
At 12:34 p.m., Sensex declined 664 points, or 1.09%, to 60,008.37, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 202 point, or 1.14%, to 17,624.20.
India's benchmark stock indices declined over 1% through midday on Wednesday, dragged by losses in banks, metals, and realty stocks.
European equity futures fell alongside stocks in Asia following the worst day in two months for U.S. stocks as investors priced in higher interest rates. Contracts for the Euro Stoxx 50 index edged lower, and shares in Australia, Japan, and mainland China fell. However, U.S. futures were up marginally.
The Sensex hit an intraday low of 59,995.49 points, its lowest in over two weeks since Feb. 2.
Bajaj Auto Ltd., ITC Ltd., Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., and Grasim Industries Ltd. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices were trading lower, with the S&P BSE MidCap falling 1.03% and the S&P BSE SmallCap declinig 0.84% by midday.
All the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined with S&P BSE Utilities, S&P BSE Power and S&P BSE Services falling the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the bears. About 874 stocks rose, 2,447 declined, and 136 remained unchanged on the BSE.