Sensex, Nifty Fall Nearly 1% on Profit-Booking; HDFC Bank, RIL Fall: Midday Market Update
At 12:07 p.m., the Sensex fell 666 points, or 0.99%, to 66,930.72, while the Nifty 50 declined 184 points, or 0.91%, to 19,949.50.
India's benchmark stock indices declined nearly 1% through midday on Wednesday, slipping the most since Aug. 3, on profit booking after the recent rally that pushed the indices to close at record highs.
Most sectoral indices dropped, with non-banking financial services, banks, metals, and realty sectors falling the most.
"From a technical perspective, Nifty and Sensex have identifiable immediate support levels at 19,900 and 66,900, respectively. If these levels are breached, we may witness additional profit booking, potentially leading towards 19,640 for Nifty and 66,000 for Sensex," said Parth Nyati, founder at Tradingo.
Globally too, stocks declined as investors awaited the Federal Reserve’s policy decision, with interest rates expected to be higher for longer to curb inflation. All Asian markets dropped except South Korean Kospi, which was marginally higher.
Contracts for Europe and U.S. stocks ticked lower after the S&P 500 closed down, though off session lows. Chinese lenders earlier kept the one- and five-year loan prime rates—the latter being a reference for mortgages—unchanged, following the central bank’s move last week to hold policy rates steady as officials assessed the economic impact of existing stimulus.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues are widely expected to hold rates on Wednesday.
Axis Bank Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Bajaj Finance Ltd., Power Grid Corp of India Ltd., and Coal India Ltd. were positively contributing to the Nifty 50.
Whereas, HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. were weighing on the index.
The broader market indices were trading lower, with the S&P BSE MidCap Index falling 0.20% and the S&P BSE SmallCap Index declining 0.43% through midday trade on Wednesday.
Seventeen of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while the other three advanced. S&P BSE Financial Services and S&P BSE Bankex fell the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. About 1,473 stocks rose, 2,009 declined, and 162 remained unchanged on the BSE.