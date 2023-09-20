Sensex, Nifty Fall Nearly 1% on Profit-Booking; HDFC Bank, RIL Fall: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices declined nearly 1% through midday on Wednesday, slipping the most since Aug. 3, on profit booking after the recent rally that pushed the indices to close at record highs.

Most sectoral indices dropped, with non-banking financial services, banks, metals, and realty sectors falling the most.

"From a technical perspective, Nifty and Sensex have identifiable immediate support levels at 19,900 and 66,900, respectively. If these levels are breached, we may witness additional profit booking, potentially leading towards 19,640 for Nifty and 66,000 for Sensex," said Parth Nyati, founder at Tradingo.

As of 12:07 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 666 points, or 0.99%, to 66,930.72, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 184 points, or 0.91%, to 19,949.50.