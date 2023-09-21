Sensex, Nifty Fall Nearly 1% After U.S. Fed's Hawkish Stance: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices fell nearly 1% through midday on Thursday following the hawkish stance of the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The Sensex fell as much as 0.98% during the day to 66,148.64, while the Nifty declined 0.88% to 19,725.50—the lowest level for both since Sept. 7.

Auto and fast-moving consumer goods dragged, while media, metal and realty sectors were marginally higher.

As of 12:13 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was 638 points or 0.96% lower at 66,162.45, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 170 points or 0.85% to 19,731.45.