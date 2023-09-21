Sensex, Nifty Fall Nearly 1% After U.S. Fed's Hawkish Stance: Midday Market Update
At 12:13 p.m., the Sensex was 638 points or 0.96% lower at 66,162.45, while the Nifty 50 declined 170 points or 0.85% to 19,731.45
India's benchmark stock indices fell nearly 1% through midday on Thursday following the hawkish stance of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The Sensex fell as much as 0.98% during the day to 66,148.64, while the Nifty declined 0.88% to 19,725.50—the lowest level for both since Sept. 7.
Auto and fast-moving consumer goods dragged, while media, metal and realty sectors were marginally higher.
As of 12:13 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was 638 points or 0.96% lower at 66,162.45, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 170 points or 0.85% to 19,731.45.
European equity futures fell around 1%, while contracts for the U.S. benchmarks also slipped, extending Wednesday's losses on Wall Street.
In Asia, benchmarks across the region fell. A drop in the MSCI China Index placed the benchmark on track for its lowest closing level since November as pessimism persisted about the nation's economic recovery.
Tech stocks in Hong Kong slid over 2%, echoing heavy selling in the U.S. tech names Wednesday. China’s beleaguered property developers were a bright spot, rising after new measures to ease homebuying rules.
The Fed held its target range at 5.25% to 5.5%, while updated quarterly projections showed 12 of 19 officials favoured another rate hike in 2023.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corp. and Hindalco Industries Ltd. were positively contributing to the Nifty 50.
ICICI Bank Ltd., ITC Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. were weighing on the index.
The broader market indices were trading lower. The BSE Midcap was down 0.24%, while the BSE Smallcap was also 0.12% lower.
Nineteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined. The BSE Financial Services and the BSE Auto fell the most.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the sellers. About 1,655 stocks rose, 1,800 declined and 182 remained unchanged on the BSE.