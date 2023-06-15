Sensex, Nifty Fall Led By Losses In IT And Private Banks: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices fell on Thursday amid volatility led by losses in IT and private bank stocks, while those in the healthcare, pharma, and auto sectors advanced.

Asian stocks climbed on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve paused monetary tightening and China's central bank cut a key lending rate to support its struggling economy. Hong Kong's benchmark index and Japanese equities advanced. Australian shares recovered after initially paring gains on strong jobs data that bolstered the case for further interest rate hikes from the central bank.

The dollar rose, while the offshore yuan extended losses. Selling in the yen accelerated through the session, pushing the Japanese currency to its lowest level since November.

The S&P 500 had gained just 0.1% on Wednesday after Fed chief Jerome Powell said nearly all Fed officials expected it would be appropriate to raise interest rates "somewhat further" in 2023. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%, bringing its gain since the start of the year to 37%.

At 12.30 pm, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 136.36 points, or 0.22%, to 63,092.15, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 19.55 points, or 0.1%, to 18,737.95.