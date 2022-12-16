Sensex, Nifty Fall For Second Straight Week: Market Wrap
Sensex closed 0.75% down at 61,337.81, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 0.79% lower at 18,266, at end of trading hours.
The Indian benchmark indices recouped losses from the day's low and settled lower in trade on Friday. Extending their losses, the markets fell for the second straight week.
The Sensex was down by 461 points, or 0.75%, at 61,337.81, while the Nifty 50 was 146 points, or 0.79%, lower at 18,266.
Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd. and Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. were the top gainers among the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Tata Motors Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd. and Hero MotoCorp Ltd. were the top laggards in the gauge.
The broader market indices underperformed their larger peers, as the BSE MidCap was down 1.44%, whereas the BSE SmallCap was down 0.66%.
All the sectoral indices compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, with BSE Realty losing the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 1,413 rose, 2,118 declined, and 131 remained unchanged on the BSE.
The benchmarks extended their weekly losses by falling further this Friday. The Sensex was down 1.09% and the Nifty was lower by 1.07% last week. However, the indices fell by 1.36% and 1.23%, respectively, this week.
The weekly sectoral performance in the markets indicated that the Nifty PSU Bank and the Nifty SmallCap Index advanced this week, whereas Nifty Media, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Realty declined the most.