Sensex, Nifty Fall For A Third Session As Oil Rises: Market Wrap
The Sensex closed 116 points down, or 0.17%, at 66,166.93, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 19 points lower, or 0.10%, at 19,731.75.
India's benchmark stock indices swung between gains and losses through Monday to extend the decline for the third straight day.
Metals, PSU banks and consumer durables rose, whereas the pharma and realty sectors were under pressure. The Nifty ended below the 19,800 level, while the Sensex closed below the 66,200 mark.
"Holding cash would be a good strategy in this uncertain time. The cash component in the portfolio may be increased as a measure of caution. Also, this will enable investors to buy when there is a big dip in the market, and it is important to note that big dips can happen since valuations are high. Paints, tyres and aviation stocks will be under pressure from the rising crude. HDFC Bank Ltd. results today will be keenly watched by the market," said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 116 points down, or 0.17%, at 66,166.93, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 19 points lower, or 0.10%, at 19,731.75.
European stocks and U.S. equity futures fluctuated. Technology shares fell in Europe after Bloomberg News reported that the U.S. is considering further restrictions to curb China’s access to advanced semiconductors.
The S&P 500 contracts and those for the Nasdaq 100 were little changed after declines on Wall Street at the end of last week.
Japanese, Australian and South Korean shares declined. Stocks slipped in Hong Kong and mainland China despite the central bank's biggest medium-term liquidity injection since 2020.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., and Bharti Airtel Ltd. were negatively adding to the change in the Nifty 50.
Nestle India Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., and JSW Steel Ltd. were positively contributing to the change.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers; the S&P BSE MidCap index was up 0.25%, whereas the S&P BSE SmallCap index was also 0.34% higher.
Eleven out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. advanced, while nine declined. S&P BSE Metal rose the most, and S&P BSE Telecommunication fell the most.
The market was split between buyers and sellers. About 2,046 stocks rose, 1,742 declined, and 165 remained unchanged on the BSE.