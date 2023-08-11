Sensex, Nifty Fall As RIL, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank Drag: Midday Market Update
At 12:21 p.m., the Sensex was 308 points, or 0.47%, lower at 65,379.78, while the Nifty 50 fell 94 points, or 0.48%, to 19,448.85.
India's benchmark stock indices drifted lower on Friday, dragged by losses in pharma and private-banking stocks.
As of 12:21 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was 308 points, or 0.47%, lower at 65,379.78, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 94 points, or 0.48%, to 19,448.85.
ICICI Bank Ltd. dragged both the indices as weakness trickled in from the RBI's decision on Wednesday to impose a 10% incremental cash reserve ratio as a temporary measure on deposits between May 19 and July 28 to suck out surplus liquidity from the banking system after the 2,000 currency notes were deposited.
Declines for Chinese technology companies weighed on Asian equities, while the dollar clung to a Thursday rally following US inflation data. Equity indices in Mainland China and Hong Kong fell, with the Hang Seng technology index declining as much as 2.5%.
Australian shares fell, while South Korean stocks erased an early advance. The UK's economy grew 0.5% month-on-month in June, compared to an estimate of 0.2%. It witnessed a 0.2% growth sequentially.
HCL Technologies Ltd., State Bank of India, Titan Co., Tata Steel Ltd. and Power Grid Corp. were positively contributing to the change in the Nifty 50.
Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd. and ITC Ltd. were weighing on the index.
The broader market indices were mixed. The S&P BSE Midcap was up 0.19%, while the S&P BSE Smallcap was 0.02% lower.
Thirteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined and six sectors advanced. The S&P BSE Healthcare and S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Goods fell the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. About 1,633 stocks rose, 1,774 declined, and 161 remained unchanged on the BSE.