Sensex, Nifty Fall As RIL, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices drifted lower on Friday, dragged by losses in pharma and private-banking stocks.

As of 12:21 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was 308 points, or 0.47%, lower at 65,379.78, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 94 points, or 0.48%, to 19,448.85.

ICICI Bank Ltd. dragged both the indices as weakness trickled in from the RBI's decision on Wednesday to impose a 10% incremental cash reserve ratio as a temporary measure on deposits between May 19 and July 28 to suck out surplus liquidity from the banking system after the 2,000 currency notes were deposited.

Declines for Chinese technology companies weighed on Asian equities, while the dollar clung to a Thursday rally following US inflation data. Equity indices in Mainland China and Hong Kong fell, with the Hang Seng technology index declining as much as 2.5%.

Australian shares fell, while South Korean stocks erased an early advance. The UK's economy grew 0.5% month-on-month in June, compared to an estimate of 0.2%. It witnessed a 0.2% growth sequentially.