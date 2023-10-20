Sensex, Nifty Fall As Realty, FMCG, Energy Stocks Drag: Midday Market Update
As of 12:48 p.m., the Sensex fell 269 points, or 0.41%, to 65,360.20, while the Nifty 50 declined 95 points, or 0.48%, to 19,530.
India's benchmark stock indices declined through midday on Friday, led by losses in realty, fast-moving consumer goods, consumer durables and energy stocks.
"Nifty faces vulnerability due to rising Middle-East tensions and soaring oil prices. Despite this, the Nifty bulls may attempt a recovery, with key support at 19,507. The preferred Nifty trade is to buy on dips in the 19,500–19,525 range, with targets at 19,707 and aggressive targets at 19,889. Bank Nifty offers a similar strategy in the 43,300–43,350 range, with targets at 44,100 and 44,551," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
Equities fell as volatility gripped global markets from an escalation in tensions in the Middle East, driving oil and gold to further advances.
European futures pointed to a weak start, set to track Asian peers lower. MSCI’s Asia Pacific Index, a gauge for benchmarks in the region, lost 0.3% and is heading for its biggest weekly drop in two months.
Benchmarks in Australia, Japan, China, Hong Kong and South Korea slipped. Contracts for U.S. equities fell after multiple twists and turns on Thursday. The S&P 500 notched its third straight loss, weighed by disappointing Tesla Inc. earnings.
ITC Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and State Bank of India were weighing on the Nifty 50.
Whereas, HDFC Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., IndusInd Bank Ltd., and Nestle India Ltd. were positively contributing to the change.
The broader market indices declined; the S&P BSE MidCap Index was down 1.05%, whereas the S&P BSE SmallCap Index was 0.47% lower.
Twelve out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while eight sectors advanced. S&P BSE Realty, S&P BSE Oil & Gas, and S&P BSE Metal fell the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. About 1,482 stocks rose, 2,086 declined, and 154 remained unchanged on the BSE.