Sensex, Nifty Fall As Realty, FMCG, Energy Stocks Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices declined through midday on Friday, led by losses in realty, fast-moving consumer goods, consumer durables and energy stocks.

"Nifty faces vulnerability due to rising Middle-East tensions and soaring oil prices. Despite this, the Nifty bulls may attempt a recovery, with key support at 19,507. The preferred Nifty trade is to buy on dips in the 19,500–19,525 range, with targets at 19,707 and aggressive targets at 19,889. Bank Nifty offers a similar strategy in the 43,300–43,350 range, with targets at 44,100 and 44,551," said Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.

As of 12:48 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 269 points, or 0.41%, to 65,360.20, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 95 points, or 0.48%, to 19,530.

Equities fell as volatility gripped global markets from an escalation in tensions in the Middle East, driving oil and gold to further advances.

European futures pointed to a weak start, set to track Asian peers lower. MSCI’s Asia Pacific Index, a gauge for benchmarks in the region, lost 0.3% and is heading for its biggest weekly drop in two months.

Benchmarks in Australia, Japan, China, Hong Kong and South Korea slipped. Contracts for U.S. equities fell after multiple twists and turns on Thursday. The S&P 500 notched its third straight loss, weighed by disappointing Tesla Inc. earnings.