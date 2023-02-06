Sensex, Nifty Fall As Metals, I.T., Energy, And Most Adani Stocks Decline: Midday Market Update

The Indian benchmark stock indices extended losses by midday, dragged by a decline in metal, I.T., and energy stocks.

Adani Group companies also declined, with the exception of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., which rose nearly 3%, and ACC Ltd., which was flat.

Asian markets retreated with headwinds from an unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs report, and concern over U.S.-China geopolitical tensions also weighed on sentiment. Shares fell in Hong Kong and mainland China, with the Hang Seng Index on course for the lowest close in a month.

At 12:03 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex declined 407 points, or 0.67%, to 60,435.01, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 115 points, or 0.64%, to 17,739.60.