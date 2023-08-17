Sensex, Nifty Fall As ITC, RIL, L&T, And I.T. Stocks Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices extended losses through midday on Thursday, led by declines in information technology and fast-moving consumer goods stocks.

At 12:00 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex rose 357 points, or 0.55%, to 65,181.99, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 107 points, or 0.55%, to 19,357.90.

Asian stocks declined as investors digested further signs of weakness in China and the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates. Shares in Japan, Australia, and South Korea all echoed a Wednesday drop on Wall Street, while Chinese stocks pared early declines, helped along by resilience for technology stocks.

Fluctuations in Chinese stocks were keenly felt in tech shares. The Hang Seng technology index briefly swung to a small gain after a sharp decline when markets opened.

Futures contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 edged down after Wednesday losses for the underlying benchmarks, as declines for Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon.com Inc., and Tesla Inc. weighed on indexes.