Sensex, Nifty Fall As ITC, RIL, L&T, And I.T. Stocks Drag: Midday Market Update
At 12:00 p.m., the Sensex rose 357 points, or 0.55%, to 65,181.99, while the Nifty 50 gained 107 points, or 0.55%, to 19,357.90.
India's benchmark stock indices extended losses through midday on Thursday, led by declines in information technology and fast-moving consumer goods stocks.
Asian stocks declined as investors digested further signs of weakness in China and the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates. Shares in Japan, Australia, and South Korea all echoed a Wednesday drop on Wall Street, while Chinese stocks pared early declines, helped along by resilience for technology stocks.
Fluctuations in Chinese stocks were keenly felt in tech shares. The Hang Seng technology index briefly swung to a small gain after a sharp decline when markets opened.
Futures contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 edged down after Wednesday losses for the underlying benchmarks, as declines for Meta Platforms Inc., Amazon.com Inc., and Tesla Inc. weighed on indexes.
Titan Co., Axis Bank Ltd., Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd., State Bank of India, and Adani Enterprises Ltd. were positively contributing to the change in the Nifty 50.
Whereas ITC Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., TCS Ltd., and ICICI Bank Ltd. were weighing on the index.
The broader market indices outperformed their larger peers, with the S&P BSE MidCap rising 0.24% and the S&P BSE SmallCap gaining 0.40% through midday trade on Thursday.
Fourteen out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, while five advanced. S&P BSE Utilities and S&P BSE Fast Moving Consumer Good fell the most, whereas, S&P BSE Consumer Durables advanced.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. About 1,876 stocks rose, 1,533 declined, and 152 remained unchanged on the BSE.