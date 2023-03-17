Sensex, Nifty Fall As ITC, Reliance, HDFC Twins Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices fell through the midday session after opening higher on Friday, led by losses in ITC, Reliance Industries, and HDFC Twins stocks.

U.S. and European futures advanced along with Asian shares after a rescue package for First Republic Bank Corp. soothed concerns over financial stability.

At 12:11 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 35 points, or 0.06%, to 57,599.79, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 4 points, or 0.02%, to 16,981.55.