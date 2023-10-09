Sensex, Nifty Fall As Israel-Hamas War Spooks Dalal Street: Midday Market Update
India's benchmark stock indices extended their decline through midday on Monday as the war between Israel and the Hamas escalated, led by declines in banks, media and metal stocks.
At 1:03 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 486 points, or 0.74%, to 65,509.89, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 149 points, or 0.76%, to 19,505.
Oil jumped more than 5%, and investors shunned traditionally risky assets like stocks and instead bought gold, bonds, and the dollar.
West Texas Intermediate climbed past $87 a barrel while Brent touched $89 as traders braced for a potential escalation that may trigger a supply shock.
Equities fell in mainland China as the market reopened after the Golden Week holiday. Stocks in Hong Kong rose in the afternoon session as trading resumed after a typhoon shut down markets.
The S&P 500 advanced 1.2% Friday, snapping a four-week losing streak. The Nasdaq 100 jumped 1.7% with large-cap tech names, including Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc., and Nvidia Corp., powering the index higher.
HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., State Bank of India and Larsen & Toubro Ltd. were negatively contributing to the Nifty.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. and Hindustan Unilever Ltd. were weighing on the index.
The broader market indices underperformed their larger peers, with the BSE Midcap rising 1.34% and the BSE Smallcap gaining 1.63% through midday trade on Monday.
Eighteen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, except information technology and teck. services, utilities, and power fell the most.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the sellers. About 949 stocks rose, 2,703 declined, and 171 remained unchanged on the BSE.