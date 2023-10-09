Sensex, Nifty Fall As Israel-Hamas War Spooks Dalal Street: Midday Market Update

Oil jumped more than 5%, and investors shunned traditionally risky assets like stocks and instead bought gold, bonds, and the dollar.

West Texas Intermediate climbed past $87 a barrel while Brent touched $89 as traders braced for a potential escalation that may trigger a supply shock.

Equities fell in mainland China as the market reopened after the Golden Week holiday. Stocks in Hong Kong rose in the afternoon session as trading resumed after a typhoon shut down markets.

The S&P 500 advanced 1.2% Friday, snapping a four-week losing streak. The Nasdaq 100 jumped 1.7% with large-cap tech names, including Microsoft Corp., Apple Inc., and Nvidia Corp., powering the index higher.