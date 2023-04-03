Sensex, Nifty Fall As Infosys, ITC, TCS Drag: Mid-Day Market Update

Indian equity benchmarks turned volatile and started sliding, following a surprise production cut from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. The S&P BSE Sensex declined after opening above the 59,000-level, whereas the NSE Nifty 50 slipped below 17,400 points.

Asian stocks were mixed on Monday, and the dollar rose with treasury yields as a surprise production cut from OPEC+ drove oil prices about 5% higher.

The group’s decision to reduce output by more than one million barrels a day came as a jolt to global markets, sending the U.S. and European share futures lower.

Investors across asset classes rushed to adjust for the risk of more persistent inflationary pressure.

As of 12:42 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was down 55 points, or 0.09%, at 58,937.02, while the NSE Nifty 50 was lower by 11 points, or 0.06%, at 17,348.80.