Sensex, Nifty Fall As ICICI, HDFC Bank Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices declined through midday trade on Monday as consumer durables, non-banking financial companies and IT sectors dragged, whereas metal stocks gained.

The Nifty 50 fell below 19,500, and the Sensex was under 64,900. The previous resistance level of 19,450 could be the first support level for the market, and below that, it could be 19,400, as per Kotak Securities Ltd. "We suggest buying select stocks between 19,450 and 19,400, but it is necessary to have a stop loss at 19,300," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd.

According to the charts, Nifty may be taking support at 19,450, followed by 19,400 and 19,350. On the higher side, 19,600 can be an immediate resistance, followed by 19,620 and 19,650, said Deven Mehata, research analyst at Choice Broking.

As of 12:06 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 340 points, or 0.52%, to 64,919.39, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 87 points, or 0.45%, to 19,438.50.