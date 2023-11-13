Sensex, Nifty Fall As ICICI, HDFC Bank Drag: Midday Market Update
At 12:06 p.m., the Sensex fell 340 points, or 0.52%, to 64,919.39, while the Nifty 50 declined 87 points, or 0.45%, to 19,438.50.
India's benchmark stock indices declined through midday trade on Monday as consumer durables, non-banking financial companies and IT sectors dragged, whereas metal stocks gained.
The Nifty 50 fell below 19,500, and the Sensex was under 64,900. The previous resistance level of 19,450 could be the first support level for the market, and below that, it could be 19,400, as per Kotak Securities Ltd. "We suggest buying select stocks between 19,450 and 19,400, but it is necessary to have a stop loss at 19,300," said Shrikant Chouhan, head of equity research at Kotak Securities Ltd.
According to the charts, Nifty may be taking support at 19,450, followed by 19,400 and 19,350. On the higher side, 19,600 can be an immediate resistance, followed by 19,620 and 19,650, said Deven Mehata, research analyst at Choice Broking.
Global Markets
Shares in Asia weakened slightly after early gains, with key U.S. inflation data due Tuesday and a summit between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping later this week dominating investors’ attention.
Stocks in Hong Kong, mainland China and Australia edged lower, with those in Japan and South Korea steady. U.S. equities futures fell. Markets are closed in Singapore and Malaysia for a holiday.
The moves followed a Friday surge for the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100, which rose 2.3%, helped along by a record high for Microsoft Corp. The S&P 500 rose 1.6%. Markets are closed in Singapore and Malaysia for a holiday.
Coal India Ltd., NTPC Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Power Grid Corp., IndusInd Bank Ltd., and Hindalco Industries Ltd. were positively adding to the Nifty 50.
Whereas, ICICI Bank Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Infosys Ltd., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. were weighing on the index.
The broader markets outperformed their major peers with the S&P BSE MidCap falling 0.10% and the S&P BSE SmallCap declining 0.10% through midday trade on Monday.
Seventeen out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined while three advanced. S&P BSE Consumer Durables and S&P BSE Information Technology fell the most.
The market breadth was split between the buyers and sellers. About 1,599 stocks rose, 2,017 declined, and 154 remained unchanged on the BSE.