Sensex, Nifty Fall As HDFC Bank, RIL Drag: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices opened higher and swung between gains and losses to finally end lower in trade on Thursday.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 256 points, or 0.39%, lower at 64,831.41, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 94 points, or 0.48%, lower at 19,253.80.

Banks dragged the indices down after Fitch Ratings Inc. revised the credit ratings for a few lenders. Fast-moving consumer goods were also under pressure.

Only information technology, real estate, and consumer durables were trading marginally higher. The broader markets outperformed as the Nifty Midcap 100 and Smallcap 100 hit record highs during the day.

Shares in Asia fluctuated as investors digested the latest batch of economic reports from China, a sign of growing anticipation that the Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its tightening cycle.

Equity benchmarks for mainland China and Hong Kong fell after manufacturing activity in China contracted again, albeit less than feared, while the services PMI showed slowing expansion. Elsewhere in Asia, shares in Japan rallied, while Australian equities were flat and South Korean stocks fell.

U.S. equity futures were also flat. The S&P 500 advanced for a fourth day, extending this week’s gains to 2.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 has climbed 3.5% this week.