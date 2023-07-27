Sensex, Nifty Fall As HDFC Bank, M&M, ITC Drag: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices declined on Thursday even as most global markets rose following a 25 basis point rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 440 points lower, or 0.66%, at 66,266.82, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 118 points lower, or 0.60%, at 19,659.90.

The auto and energy sectors declined, while pharma stocks advanced on the back of strong June quarter earnings.

Global equities surged and the dollar retreated as investors wagered that the Fed has reached the end of its 16-month-long policy tightening cycle.

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 1%, with almost all sectors gaining, and the U.S. futures pointed to a strong session on Wall Street. Contracts on the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 were up 1.1%.

The move comes after the Fed raised the federal funds rate to a 22-year high. While it signalled further hikes would be data-dependent, many investors reckon it's done hiking interest rates. Meanwhile, a predicted 25 basis point rate hike later on Thursday from the European Central Bank could be one of its last moves this cycle.

Shares rallied In Asia, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 1.5% and Tokyo's benchmark gaining 0.7%. Chinese electric vehicle maker XPeng Inc. soared 30% on news of a $700 million investment from Volkswagen AG.