Sensex, Nifty Fall As Banking, Financial Services Stocks Drag: Midday Market Update

The benchmark stock indices extended losses by more than 1% by noon trade on Wednesday, tracking weak global cues.

Asian markets struggled to find traction, while U.S. and European equity futures slumped as a downbeat revenue forecast from Microsoft Corp. added to the risk aversion in global markets.

As of 12 p.m., the Sensex was down 736 points, or 1.21%, at 60,242.72, while the Nifty was 219 points, or 1.21%, lower at 17,899.30.