Sensex, Nifty Fall As Bank, Financials Drag After RBI's ICRR Move: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices traded lower through midday on Thursday after the RBI asked all scheduled banks to maintain an incremental cash reserve ratio of 10% with effect Aug. 12 while maintaining the status quo on policy rates. Fast-moving consumer goods, followed by banking and financial stocks, fell the most.

As of 12:10 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 193 points, or 0.29%, to 65,802.78, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 52 points, or 0.26%, to 19,580.65.

The RBI has imposed a 10% ICRR as a temporary measure on deposits between May 19 and July 28 to suck out surplus liquidity from the banking system after the 2,000 currency notes were deposited.

The Reserve Bank of India kept interest rates unchanged at 6.50% as expected by the analysts, leaving the Indian rupee little changed at 82.84, two basis points weaker than Wednesday's close. The yield on the 10-year bond was also trading flat.

European and U.S. stock futures climbed on Thursday against a mixed picture in Asian equities as investors awaited U.S. inflation data for cues on the Federal Reserve's next steps.

Shares in South Korea and China fell, with Hong Kong-listed tech companies among the day's laggards. The focus was on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.'s earnings due later in the day. Japanese and Australian shares posted modest gains. On Wednesday, the S&P 500 fell 0.7%, while the Nasdaq 100 dropped 1.1%, weighed down by a 4.7% drop for Nvidia Corp.