Sensex, Nifty Fall Amid Volatility As HDFC Twins Drag: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices fell by midday after fluctuating between gains and losses on Tuesday. The media and NBFC sectors were under pressure, whereas PSU banks and realty shares gained.

Asian markets trimmed gains after China reported worse-than-estimated data that added to concern that the world’s second-largest economy is losing growth momentum. Mainland China stocks were mixed, with the Shanghai Composite Index flipping to a gain while the CSI 300 pared losses. Markets in Hong Kong pared gains after reports showed consumer spending and industrial activity both grew at a slower pace in April than expected.

Most Asian equities rose before the scheduled U.S. debt talks to avert a default and as traders digested the latest data from China. Meanwhile, Japan’s Topix index headed for its highest close since 1990 amid robust foreign buying.

As of 11:58 a.m., the S&P BSE Sensex declined 134 points, or 0.21%, to 62,211.88, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 37 points, or 0.20%, to 18,362.40.