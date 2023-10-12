Sensex, Nifty Fall After Two-Day Gains As IT Stocks Drag: Market Wrap

India's benchmark stock indices closed lower, snapping two days of gains after swining between gains and losses for most of Thursday.

Media, metals and energy led the advance, whereas the information technology sector was under pressure, even as a slew of September quarter earnings are expected after market hours.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 65 points, or 0.10%, lower at 66,408.39, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 17 points, or 0.09%, to end at 19,794.00.

"Improving the bias amid the tensions in the Middle East and with the result season commencing now, we anticipate volatility to be witnessed in the market," said Vaishali Parekh, vice president, technical research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.

"The index would have a near-term support zone of 19,600, while on the upside, a 20,000 zone would be the near-term target expected as of now. The support for the day is seen at 19,700 levels, while the resistance is seen at 19,950 levels," she said.

The government will release September's consumer price inflation and August's industrial production data later in the day.

Shares advanced before a report that’s expected to show a slowing in U.S. inflation, which will help shape the outlook for the Federal Reserve’s next steps. The U.S. CPI is forecast to have slowed to an annual rate of 3.6% in September from 3.7% the previous month, according to a Bloomberg survey.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 advanced to a three-week high. Energy shares led gains as oil rebounded after OPEC+ leaders Saudi Arabia and Russia reaffirmed their close cooperation to support the crude market. U.S. equity futures climbed after the S&P 500 rose for a fourth day on Wednesday.

MSCI’s Asian equity headed for a sixth day of gains as it rose 1.1%. While the Hang Seng jumped nearly 2%. Stock benchmarks climbed over 1% in Japan and South Korea. Australian shares were little changed.