Sensex, Nifty Fall After Rate Hike; Realty Stocks Top Laggard: Midday Market Update

The Indian benchmark indices fell after the Reserve Bank of India hiked the repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25%.

At 12:18 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 120 points, or 0.19%, lower at 62,507.1, while the NSE Nifty 50 traded 48 points, or 0.26%, lower at 18,594.60