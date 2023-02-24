Sensex, Nifty Fall After Opening Higher In A Volatile Session: Midday Market Update

India's benchmark stock indices fell after opening higher in a volatile session on Friday.

Stocks in Asia retreated, while contracts for U.S. equities edged lower as investors awaited key data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike campaign. Hong Kong-listed tech stocks led the drop following results from e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., with analysts staying cautious on the company’s revenue outlook.

At 12:04 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 7 points, or 0.01%, to 59,598.98, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 9 points, or 0.05%, to 17,502.40.