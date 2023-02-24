Sensex, Nifty Fall After Opening Higher In A Volatile Session: Midday Market Update
At 12:04 p.m., the Sensex fell 7 points, or 0.01%, to 59,598.98, while the Nifty 50 declined 9 points, or 0.05%, to 17,502.40.
India's benchmark stock indices fell after opening higher in a volatile session on Friday.
Stocks in Asia retreated, while contracts for U.S. equities edged lower as investors awaited key data for clues on the Federal Reserve’s rate-hike campaign. Hong Kong-listed tech stocks led the drop following results from e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., with analysts staying cautious on the company’s revenue outlook.
At 12:04 p.m., the S&P BSE Sensex fell 7 points, or 0.01%, to 59,598.98, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 9 points, or 0.05%, to 17,502.40.
Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Asian Paints Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., ONGC Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Whereas, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., JSW Steel Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices were trading marginally higher, with the S&P BSE MidCap gaining 0.04% and S&P BSE SmallCap rising 0.09% during midday trade.
Ten out of the 20 sectors compiled by BSE Ltd. declined while the other 10 advanced in trade.
The market breadth was split between buyers and sellers. About 1,618 stocks rose, 1,622 declined, and 181 remained unchanged on the BSE.