Sensex, Nifty Fall After Opening Firm: Midday Market Update
Sensex fell 343 points, or 0.56%, to 60,724.30, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 110 points, or 0.60%, lower at 18,089.40.
The Indian benchmark indices fell after opening higher, with the S&P BSE Sensex slipping below the 61,000 level for the first time since Nov. 10.
Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., BPCL Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., and UPL Ltd. were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Infosys Ltd., Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., and Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd. were the gainers in the gauge.
The broader market indices were trading lower, with the mid-cap index gaining 1.27%, while the small-cap gauge was down 2.18%.
All 20 sectoral indices compiled by the BSE Ltd. declined except BSE Teck.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 510 rose, 2,926 declined, and 98 remained unchanged on the BSE.