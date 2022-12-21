Sensex, Nifty Fall After Opening Firm: Midday Market Update
Sensex was down by 314 points or 0.52% at 61,388.55, while the Nifty 50 was 87 points or 0.47% lower at 18,435.15.
The Indian benchmark indices fell in afternoon trade on Wednesday after opening firm in a volatile season.
The S&P BSE Sensex was down by 314 points or 0.52% at 61,388.55, while the NSE Nifty 50 was 87 points or 0.47% lower at 18,435.15.
Divi's Laboratories Ltd., Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and HCL Technologies Ltd. were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Whereas, Adani Enterprises Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. and HDFC Ltd., and ICIC Bank Ltd. were the top losers in the gauge.
The broader market indices were trading lower, with the mid-cap index easing 0.19% and the small-cap gauge falling 0.35%.
Among the 20 sectoral indices compiled by BSE Ltd., 17 declined while three advanced.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,410 rose, 1,983 declined, and 153 remained unchanged on the BSE.