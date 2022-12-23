Sensex, Nifty Extend Weekly Losses: Market Wrap

Tracking the unrest related to rising Covid-19 cases in China and a tech sell-off in the U.S. markets on Thursday, the Indian benchmark indices extended declines and fell over a percent in trade on Friday.

Nifty slipped below the 18,000 mark for the first time in over a month since Nov. 10, whereas the Sensex fell below 60,000 for the first time since Oct. 28.

The Sensex closed 981 points down, or 1.61%, at 59,845.29, while the Nifty 50 ended 321 points, or 1.77%, lower at 17,806.80.