Sensex, Nifty Extend Weekly Losses: Market Wrap
The Sensex was down 1.61% at 59,845.29, while the Nifty 50 was 1.77% lower at 17,806.80.
Tracking the unrest related to rising Covid-19 cases in China and a tech sell-off in the U.S. markets on Thursday, the Indian benchmark indices extended declines and fell over a percent in trade on Friday.
Nifty slipped below the 18,000 mark for the first time in over a month since Nov. 10, whereas the Sensex fell below 60,000 for the first time since Oct. 28.
The Sensex closed 981 points down, or 1.61%, at 59,845.29, while the Nifty 50 ended 321 points, or 1.77%, lower at 17,806.80.
Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., Adani Enterprises Ltd., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Tata Steel Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., Coal India Ltd., SBI Ltd., Bajaj Finserv Ltd., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd. were the top losers among the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The broader market indices underperformed their larger peers, as the S&P BSE MidCap was down 3.40%, whereas the S&P BSE SmallCap declined by 4.11%.
All 20 sectoral indices compiled by BSE Ltd. declined, with the S&P BSE Utilities and BSE Power losing the most.
The benchmarks extended their weekly losses by falling further this Friday. The Sensex was down 2.43% and the Nifty was lower by 2.53% this week. However, the indices fell by 1.36% and 1.23%, respectively, last week.
The weekly sectoral performance in the markets indicated that only the Nifty Pharma Index advanced by 1.2% this week, while the Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Media, Nifty SmallCap100, Nifty Metal, and Nifty Realty declined more than 6% this week.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. Around 482 stocks rose, 3,106 declined, and 67 remained unchanged on the BSE.